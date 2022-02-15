FTSE 100 Climbs As Unemployment Rate Steadies

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday after official data showed the unemployment rate in the country steadied at 4.1 percent in December, matching economists' expectations despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Also, worries over Ukraine appeared to ease somewhat after reports suggested that Russia is sending some troops at the Ukrainian border back to their bases.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 60 points, or 0.80 percent, to 7,592 after declining 1.7 percent in the previous session.

Glencore jumped nearly 3 percent after the commodities trader said it expects long-running corruption probes by U.S. and U.K. authorities to be resolved this year.

Informa Plc., a publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, rose over 2 percent after selling its Pharma Intelligence business to private equity firm Warburg Pincus for £1.9bn.

AstraZeneca jumped 3.6 percent. The drug maker announced positive results from the PROpel Phase III trial of Lynparza (olaparib) plus abiraterone in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.