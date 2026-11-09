FTSE 100 Climbs Higher As Miners Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 climbed higher on Monday, lifted by strong gains in the mining sector. Weak crude oil prices and softening bond yields boosted sentiment.

Oil prices dropped following remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that renewed military strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" while talks to end their eight-month-old conflict continue.

Brent crude front-month futures fell to $96.11 a barrel before recovering to $96.98, still down by about 1.4% from previous close.

The FTSE 100 was up 84.82 points or 0.79% at 10,758.76 a little over half an hour before noon.

Miners Endeavour Mining, Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc and Fresnillo gained 3.3%-4%. Glencore and Rio Tinto moved up 2.7% and 2%, respectively.

Babcock International climbed 2.7% and IAG moved up 2.5%. Prudential, Halma, Metlen Energy & Metals, AstraZeneca, Games Workshop, BAE Systems, Diploma, Lion Finance, Airtel Africa, Balfour Beatty, Autotrader Group and Investec gained 1.3%-2.4%.

Barratt Redrow, Tesco, Burberry Group, LSEG, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Segro, Shell and Unilever shed 0.5%-1.1%.