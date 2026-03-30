FTSE 100 Climbs Higher; Energy, Miners Among Notable Gainers

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's equity benchmark FTSE 100 moved higher on Monday, outperforming other markets, even as the mood remained a bit cautious amid concerns about the potential economic impact of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Oil prices climbed higher amid concerns about supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Brent crude futures rose to nearly $109.50 a barrel before easing to $107.60, still up 2.2% over previous close.

Shares from mining, energy and financial sectors found support.

The FTSE 100 climbed to 10,028.85, gaining 61.50 points or 0.63%.

Among miners, Rio Tinto climbed 3.7%. The mining giant said operations at three of its four Pilbara iron ore port terminals have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Narelle passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region. Glencore gained 2.3%.

Energy stocks Shell and BP moved up 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Metlen Energy & Metals gained nearly 3%. SSE surged 2.3%. Centrica, Burberry Group, Land Securities, National Grid, Severn Trent, AutoTrader Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Admiral Group, AstraZeneca and British American Tobacco gained 1%-2%.

Prudential, IAG, St. James's Place, Convatec Group, Persimmon, JD Sports Fashion, Whitbread, Informa, Barratt Redrow and Airtel Africa lost 1%-2.2%.

In economic news, net mortgage approvals for house purchases in the UK, which is an indicator of future borrowing, increased to 62,600 in February from 60,200 in January, above market expectations of 61,300.