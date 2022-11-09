FTSE 100 Declines As US Midterm Election Results Roll In

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks slipped into the red on Wednesday as early results from the U.S. midterm elections showed Republicans are likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,264 after finishing marginally higher the previous day.

Flutter Entertainment fell about 1 percent despite the gambling group upgrading full-year revenue guidance for its fast-growing U.S. business.

Media firm ITV slumped more than 6 percent after its third-quarter advertising revenue fell 14 percent amid difficult year-ago comparisons and continued "uncertainty."

Aviva declined 1.7 percent. The insurer reiterated plans for a share buyback program after reporting a rise in nine-month gross written premiums.

Funeral-related services provider Dignity lost 4.5 percent after it reported a loss for the past quarter.

Marks & Spencer fell over 4 percent. The retailer has put off a decision on resuming shareholder payouts until closer to the end of its fiscal year.