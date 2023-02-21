Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 10:30:36

FTSE 100 Declines In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday amid growing geopolitical tensions and concerns about interest rates staying higher for longer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to deliver a major speech on Ukraine war today, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine's capital.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 41 points, or half a percent, at 7,974 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

InterContinental Hotels fell 1.4 percent despite reporting an uptick in 2022 profits and announcing a share buyback.

Self-storage group Safestore declined 1.5 percent after reporting slower trading in its first quarter.

Medical technology firm Smith+Nephew jumped nearly 5 percent despite reporting a drop in annual profit.

Mining giant Antofagasta shed 2.3 percent on posting lower full-year profits and revenue.

Lender HSBC declined 1.6 percent despite posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Chinas Börsen etwas leichter
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruht derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen