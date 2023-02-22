FTSE 100 Dips Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Metal Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors reacted to a slew of weak earnings updates and looked ahead to the release of minutes from the FOMC February policy meeting later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 69 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,908 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Lower metal prices weighed on the mining sector, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore falling 2-3 percent.

Lloyds Banking Group declined 2.4 percent after reporting flat annual profit for 2022.

Primary Health Properties gave up 1.5 percent after reporting a drop in its profit before taxation for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Rio Tinto lost about 2 percent after posting a 38 percent drop in annual profit and slashing dividend.