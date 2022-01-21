FTSE 100 Dips On Downbeat Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday as investors react to a couple of downbeat economic reports.

U.K. consumer confidence weakened in January amid concerns over higher inflation and interest rate hikes, survey results from GfK showed.

The consumer confidence index fell to -19 in January from -15 in the previous month. All five measures of the index were down in comparison to the December 17th data.

Separately, the Office for National Statistics reported that UK retail sales declined more than expected at the end of the year.

Retail sales fell 3.7 percent on a monthly basis in December, reversing the 1 percent increase a month ago. Sales were forecast to fall 0.6 percent. This was the biggest decline since January 2021.

Year-on-year, retail sales decreased 0.9 percent, in contrast to the 4.3 percent increase seen in November and the economists' expectations +3.4 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 73 points, or 1 percent, to 7,512 after finishing marginally lower on Thursday.

Close Brothers fell nearly 3 percent. The merchant banking group said it has performed well so far this year and expects to deliver a solid first half performance across its businesses.

The Restaurant Group rose 1.2 percent. The company said it now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA will be at the top end of the previously provided range and year-end net debt will be less than 180 million pounds.