|
02.08.2023 11:19:27
FTSE 100 Down 127 Points As Traders Await BOE Decision
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks slumped on Wednesday, with miners suffering heavy losses on China demand worries and Fitch's move to downgrade U.S. credit rating.
Investors also looked ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate announcement on Thursday and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due to be published on Friday for directional cues.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 127 points, or 1.7 percent, at 7,539 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday.
Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent.
Ferrexpo dropped 2 percent after reporting a fall in pellet production for the first half of the year.
BAE Systems jumped 5 percent. The defense company upgraded its guidance for 2023 after reporting strong first-half figures.
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rallied more than 3 percent after its first-half trading beat expectations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.