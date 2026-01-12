(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 was roughly flat a little while ago with stocks moving in a somewhat tight range in cautious trading amid concerns over the independence of the U.S. central bank, and worries about rising geopolitical tensions.

Mining stocks found support, while bank shares were under pressure.

According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing options to take action against Iran. Citing U.S. officials, several media outlets said Trump has been shown plans ranging from possible military strikes to action that doesn't include the military.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that Federal prosecutors opening a criminal investigation related to his Senate Banking Committee testimony on the renovation of Fed office buildings, was another attempt by the U.S. President to influence the Central Bank's monetary policy.

The FTSE 100 was down 9.52 points or 0.09% at 10,115.08 a little while ago.

Fresnillo surged 7.5%. Endeavour Mining climbed nearly 2.5%, while Glencore and Anglo American Plc moved up 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Rio Tinto advanced nearly 1%.

BAE Systems moved up 2.35%. British American Tobacco, Diageo and The Sage Group gaomed 1 tp 1.6%.

Mondi tumbled 3.4%. Barclyas drifted down 3.1% and Ashtead Group eased by about 2.7%. DCC, British Land, IAG, Severn Trent, United Utilities and Land Securities lost 1.9 to 2.2%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marks & Spencer, EasyJet, SSE, Centrica, Whitbread, BT Group, Sainsbury (J) and National Grid also shed notable ground.

In economic news, a survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMH showed hiring by UK employers dropped in December due to rising costs and weak sentiment following the government raising taxes in November.