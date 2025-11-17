17.11.2025 13:20:13

FTSE 100 Drifts Lower In Cautious Trade; WPP Rises Sharply

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade on Monday as investors await fresh economic data for directional clues. Worries about AI bubble and uncertainty about upcoming policy moves of major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, also contribute to the cautious mood in the market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 22.68 points or 0.22% at 9,675.69 about a quarter past noon.

WPP is rising by about 5.3% on reports Dutch communications group Havas has shown high-level interest in a potential deal.

Pershing Square Holdings and British American Tobacco are up 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Entain, 3i Group, SSE, Melrose Industries, RightMove, Compass Group, Fresnillo and BAE Systems are also up with strong gains.

Burberry Group is down 3.65%. Associated British Foods, IAG, Marks & Spencer, Whitbread, Anglo American Plc, Easyjet, Next, Informa, Convatec Group, Berkeley Group Holdings, Beazley and Antofagasta are also notably lower.

