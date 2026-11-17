(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Tuesday as investors treaded cautiously amid uncertainty about the sustainability of AI trade in the wake of reports that the United States is planning to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Investors also looked ahead to the earnings announcement from Nvidia.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 89.60 points or about 0.8% at 10,803.33 a few minutes before noon.

Miners Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, Anglo American Plc, Glencore and Endeavour Mining are down 1.1%-2%, as weak copper prices weighed on the sector.

St. James's Place declined 2.7%. Bae Systems, Airtel Africa, Burberry Group, WPP, Babcock International, Weir, Polar Capital Technology, Autotrader Group, Howden Joinery Group and GSK drifted down 1.6%-2.5%.

Standard Chartered, National Grid, Kingfisher, The Sage Group, Marks & Spencer, Severn Trent, Barratt Redrow, AstraZeneca, Convatec Group and Informa shed notable ground.

Among the gainers, Ig Group Holdings moved up 1.7%, while Rentokil Initial and Diploma advanced 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

BT Group, Ithaca Energy, Whitbread, JD Sports Fashion and British Land Company moved modestly higher.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the the UK unemployment rate declined unexpectedly in the third quarter while job vacancies fell notably and wage growth moderated, reflecting mixed inflationary pressures from labor market dynamics.

The ILO unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in the third quarter from 4.7% in the prior period.. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 4.7%.

Payroll employees decreased 34,000 from the last month to 30.2 million in October. During August to October, vacancies logged a decline of 22,000 from the prior period, marking the biggest quarterly fall since May to July 2025.

Average earnings excluding bonuses increased 3.5% in the third quarter, which was a slight decrease on the previous three-month period, when it was 3.7%.