16.01.2026 12:30:41
FTSE 100 Edges Higher After Weak Start; Miners Lose Ground
(RTTNews) - After opening on a weak note, the U.K. stock market recovered and edged above the flat line Friday morning even as mining and energy stocks remained under pressure.
Amid a lack of economic or corporate data, and renewed concerns about geopolitical tensions, the mood in the market remained cautious this morning.
The deployment of troops from several European countries and other North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies was announced after high-level negotiations between Denmark and U.S. officials ended in stalemate on Thursday.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 11.06 points or 0.11% at 10,250.00 a little while ago, recovering from a low of 10,210.10.
Pearson shed about 3.7%, and Entain drifted down 3.4%. Antofagasta, Burberry Group, Rio Tinto, Endeavour Mining, Glencore, Anglo American Plc, Admiral Group, Metlen Energy & Metals, Croda International, Pershing Square Holdings and Fresnillo lost 1 to 2%.
Schroders, which posted a hefty gain in the previous session, moved up nearly 2.5%. Intercontinental Hotels Group and BAE Systems gained 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Babcock International, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Marks & Spencer, British Land and St. James's Place gained between 1.1% and 1.5%.
