11.12.2025 12:47:49

FTSE 100 Edges Higher; Magnum Ice Cream Rises Again

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks turned in a mixed performance Thursday morning, with investors digesting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post meet remarks, and reacting to Oracle's results.

The Fed lowered interest rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected, on Wednesday.

At a news conference following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would have to "wait and see" before making its next move, adding a rate hike isn't in the base case.

Fed members suggested just one further cut in their 2026 central projection, but traders bet risks are skewed towards more cuts.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17.50 points or 0.18% at 9,673.03 a little over half an hour before noon.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company gained nearly 6%, extending recent upmove. Ashtead Group surged 3.75%, while Convatec Group and Berkeley Group Holdings climbed 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively.

Weir Group, Sainsbury (J), Pearson, Diageo, Whitbread, Metlen Energy & Metals, Rentokil Initial, JD Sports Fashion, Mondi and AstraZeneca gained 1.3 to 2%.

Entain shed about 3.6%. Associated British Foods, Informa and Smith & Nephew lost 1.9%, 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. Relx, Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest, National Grid, The Sage Group, Admiral Group and Severn Trent drifted lower by 0.5 to 1%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: Wall Stree letztlich uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen