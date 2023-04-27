27.04.2023 11:26:53

FTSE 100 Edges Lower On Mixed Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested mixed earnings results and looked ahead to the release of U.S. GDP data due later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,842 after closing half a percent lower on Wednesday.

Drug maker AstraZeneca edged up slightly after its first-quarter sales and earnings beat estimates.

Advertising group WPP fell 2.6 percent after reporting lower spending from some U.S. tech clients.

Weir Group lost 2.2 percent after the mining engineer backed its guidance for the year.

Consumer goods giant Unilever added 1.5 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly underlying sales.

Lender Barclays jumped 4.4 percent after first-quarter profit topped expectations.

