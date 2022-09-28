Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.09.2022 11:15:23

FTSE 100 Extends Losses Amid Criticism Over Tax Cuts

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday to extend losses from the previous session amid concerns that interest rates may soon rise sharply.

The International Monetary Fund has urged the U.K. government to "re-evaluate" a package of unfunded tax cuts, saying it may fuel inflation and would likely increase economic inequality.

New British Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will meet investment banks today following days of turmoil caused by the government's mini budget.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 111 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,873 after declining half a percent the previous day.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo plunged 13 percent after cutting its full-year forecasts.

Burberry Group, a luxury fashion company, rallied 3.6 percent as it announced the appointment of Daniel Lee as new Chief Creative Officer, effective October 3.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: ATX tiefrot -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Der ATX verbucht am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Markt gibt leicht nach. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Donnerstag in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen