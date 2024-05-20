|
20.05.2024 11:17:42
FTSE 100 Gains As Commodity Stocks Rise
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday as higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8,439 after losing 0.2 percent on Friday.
Miner Antofagasta rose half a percent and Glencore added 1.3 percent as copper prices surged to record highs in the wake of fresh Chinese stimulus measures to help boost the country's property market.
Oil & gas giant BP Plc climbed 0.8 percent and Shell added half a percent as oil prices rose amid uncertainty in major producing countries.
Shares of Keywords Studios jumped 62 percent after the company said that it is in talks with European private equity company EQT Group over a possible cash offer worth 2,550 pence a share.
British Land fell about 1 percent after selling its stake in the Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield, U.K. for 360 million pounds to Norges Bank Investment Management.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones schließt nach Rekordhoch leichter -- ATX letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt freundlichen Wochenauftakt hin -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Montagshandel in der Gewinnzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Montag kaum vom Fleck. In Frankfurt waren beim DAX positive Tendenzen zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert uneins. An Asiens Aktienmärkten waren am Montag Pluszeichen auszumachen.