FTSE 100 Gains As Energy Stocks Surge On Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks opened higher on Monday, with energy stocks surging amidst fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East.

The Middle East braced for a potential flare-up in violence after Israeli authorities said a rocket from Lebanon struck a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, killing 12 children and teens in what the military called the deadliest attack on civilians since Oct. 7.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 64 points, or 0.8 percent, to 8,350 after rallying 1.2 percent on Friday.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc rose over 2 percent and Shell added 1.6 percent on fears of a wider Middle East conflict.

Consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser plunged almost 10 percent amid concerns about potential litigation after a U.S. jury found that infant formula by Abbott Laboratories had caused a girl to develop a dangerous bowel disease.

GSK gained 1 percent after its RSV Vaccine Arexvy received EU recommendation for use in adults aged 50 to 59.

