01.03.2023 10:18:23
FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Jump On China Optimism
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in the mining sector after China's manufacturing activity surged to its highest reading in more than a decade.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 39 points, or half a percent, at 7,915 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.
Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 3-5 percent, while oil & gas firm BP Plc rose over 1 percent and Shell added 1.1 percent.
Aston Martin Lagonda, a maker of luxury sports cars and grand tourers, soared 14 percent after it turned to profit in the fourth quarter with strong sales.
Housebuilder Persimmon plunged 10 percent after reporting a fall in annual pre-tax profits and forecasting lower completions in 2023.
Ricardo, an engineering and environmental consultancy, declined 2.2 percent as it reported a loss for the first half of 2022, compared with a profit last year, amidst higher costs and expenses.
