FTSE 100 Gains As Unemployment Hits 48-year Low

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by gains in commodity-linked stocks. Investors cheered data showing that Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7 percent in the first three months of this year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,514 after rising 0.6 percent on Monday.

Strong commodity prices helped lift energy stocks and miners, with BP Plc, Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising 1-2 percent.

Imperial Brands soared 7 percent as the tobacco giant reported a marginal increase in first-half sales after accounting for its exit from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Contour Global jumped as much as 33 percent after U.S. private company KKR agreed to buy the power generation company for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).