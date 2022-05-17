|
17.05.2022 11:32:09
FTSE 100 Gains As Unemployment Hits 48-year Low
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, led by gains in commodity-linked stocks. Investors cheered data showing that Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7 percent in the first three months of this year.
The benchmark FTSE 100 inched up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,514 after rising 0.6 percent on Monday.
Strong commodity prices helped lift energy stocks and miners, with BP Plc, Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising 1-2 percent.
Imperial Brands soared 7 percent as the tobacco giant reported a marginal increase in first-half sales after accounting for its exit from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Contour Global jumped as much as 33 percent after U.S. private company KKR agreed to buy the power generation company for 1.75 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungstendenzen ohne klaren Richtungsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zur Wochenmitte deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert leicht. Die asiatischen Börsen folgten mehrheitlich der positiven Vorgabe aus den USA.