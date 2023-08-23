|
23.08.2023 11:04:09
FTSE 100 Gains Despite Weak PMI Data
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday despite the latest manufacturing and service sector readings coming in below expectations.
The manufacturing PMI fell from 45.3 to 41.5 in August, hitting a 39-month low, while the services PMI fell from 51.5 to 48.7, touching a 7-month low.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,317 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday.
In corporate news, GSK rose about 1 percent after reporting significant positive findings from its first efficacy trial of the 'Shingrix' shingles vaccine in China.
Cohort's, an aerospace defense company, jumped over 4 percent after its unit Systems Engineering & Assessment secured a contract worth 17.5 million pounds from a U.K. customer.
Oil & gas company Ithaca Energy fell nearly 2 percent after posting a drop in first-half attributable profit and revenue.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanker-Treffen sorgt für Vorsicht: ATX und DAX fallen zurück -- Wall Street rutscht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt fallen nach einem stärkeren Start mittlerweile zurück unter die Nulllinie. Auch die Wall Street kann ihre Gewinne nicht verteidigen und notiert mittlerweile in der Verlustzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.