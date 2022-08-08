Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 11:24:16

FTSE 100 Gains In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose in cautious trade on Monday, with economy-sensitive banks and commodity stocks leading advances following some positive data from China and the United States. The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 25 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,464 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

Miners traded mixed despite robust exports data from China.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc rose half a percent and Shell added 0.3 percent.

Lenders HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered were also seeing modest gains.

Page Group slumped 7 percent after the recruiter noted a "slight slowing in time to hire" in July across some of its markets.

Joules jumped 50 percent after saying that it is in discussion with larger rival Next for the latter to take a strategic stake in the struggling British fashion chain.

