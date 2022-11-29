29.11.2022 10:24:41

FTSE 100 Gains On China COVID Optimism

(RTTNews) - U.K. shares rose notably on Tuesday amid hopes that anti-lockdown protests may pressure the Chinese government into eventually relaxing its zero-COVID policy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,520 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Monday.

Equipment rental specialist Vp Plc rallied 3 percent after posting solid first-half results.

Private equity firm Bridgepoint Group was little changed, recovering from an early tumble, after confirming that it is evaluating a number of potential strategic opportunities, including the possible acquisition of energy transition investor Energy Capital Partners.

EasyJet lost nearly 4 percent after the airline posted a full-year loss and scrapped its 2022 dividend.

Telecom major Vodafone fell about 1 percent after launching a buyback offer for up to $2.3 billion of its 4.375% notes due in May 2028.

