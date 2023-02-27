27.02.2023 10:15:52

FTSE 100 Gains On Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks opened higher on Monday, as upbeat earnings updates from the likes of Associated British Foods and Bunzl helped offset worries of further rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 56 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,935 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.

Bunzl rallied 2.6 percent after reporting a jump in pre-tax profits.

The international distribution and services business also announced that it agreed to acquire Arbeitsschutz-Express, a fast-growing online distributor of workwear and PPE in Germany for an undisclosed amount.

Auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc added 1.2 percent after it returned an annual adjusted profit from a loss in the year-ago period.

Primark owner Associated British Foods gained 1.3 percent after delivering strong first-half performance and lifting its FY23 earnings view.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie -- DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt schwankt der ATX um die Nulllinie, wogegen der deutschen Leitindex zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch in Grün.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen