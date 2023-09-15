FTSE 100 Gains On Improved China Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks hit four-month highs on Friday after China reported improved economic data for August and the People's Bank of China said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August came in above expectations, in a rare boost after policymakers stepped up stimulus measures to support the world's second-biggest economy.

However, China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace in 10 months in August, highlighting challenges in the property sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 66 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,738 after rallying 2 percent on Thursday.

Games Workshop shares soared 10 percent. The maker of Warhammer revealed in a trading update that sales over the past three months jumped ahead of expectations.

Power Metal Resources surged 4.3 percent after announcing it has found two significant gold anomalies at its Tati gold project in Botswana.