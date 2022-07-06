FTSE 100 Gains With Focus On Politics

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rebounded on Wednesday and the pound fell against the dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces the fight for his political life, following the resignations of two key ministers.

Cabinet chief of staff Steve Barclay has been appointed as the new health secretary while education secretary Nadhim Zahawi was named as the new finance minister.

The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 92 points, or 1.3 percent, to 7,118 after plummeting 2.9 percent the previous day on recession worries.

Abrdn soared 7.4 percent after the investment company launched a GBP300-million share buyback program.

Online booking site Trainline jumped almost 20 percent after the company upped its sales outlook, citing a recovery in demand for travel across Europe amid an influx of U.S. tourists.

Investors shrugged off survey results from S&P Global showing that the U.K. construction sector activity growth weakened to a nine-month low in June.