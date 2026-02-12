FTSE 100 Lags European Peers

(RTTNews) - The FTSE 100 benchmark of the London Stock Exchange is trading close to the flatline on Thursday, diverging from the positive trend in broader European markets. The benchmark had touched a record high of 10,541.28 earlier in the trade.

Data released earlier in the day had showed the U.K. economy growing by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, same as in the third quarter but missing market expectations of a growth of 0.2 percent.

The FTSE 100 which had closed at 10,472.11 on Wednesday traded between 10,467.30 and an all-time high of 10,541.28 on Thursday.

The index is currently trading at 10,469.75, edging down 0.02 percent from the previous close.

In the 100-scrip index, 64 scrips are trading in the overnight green zone.

Asset manager Schroders topped gains with a surge of close to 29 percent following reports of sale to U.S. rival Nuveen. Metlen Energy & Metals rallied 3.3 percent. Pearson, ICG, Games Workshop Group, Legal & General Group, International Consolidated Airlines Group, all gained more than 2 percent.

Rentokil Initial slipped 4.5 percent followed by Prudential that lost 3.5 percent. British Land Company, Land Securities Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, all declined more than 2 percent.

Amidst the dollar's resilience, the six-currency Dollar Index has increased 0.10 percent to 96.94 from the level of 96.83 at the previous close. The GBP/USD pair has edged up 0.03 percent to 1.3630. The sterling ranged between $1.3655 and $1.3605 in the day's trade. The EUR/GBP pair edged up 0.01 percent to 0.8712. The GBP/JPY pair is currently trading 0.30 percent higher at 209.48 after ranging between 209.54 and 207.64.

Aligning with the global trend of declining yields, bonds in the U.K. also witnessed a drop in yields. Ten-year bond yields in the U.K. shed 0.18 percent to 4.4700 percent amidst a less-than-expected level of GDP. The yields ranged between 4.5420 percent and 4.4630 percent over the course of the day. Yields had closed at 4.4780 percent a day earlier.