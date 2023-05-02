FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investors reacted to mixed earnings updates and looked ahead to key central bank meetings this week for directional cues.

A survey showed earlier today that U.K. factory activity shrank in April to hit a three-month low.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower in directionless trade as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Oil and gas stocks led losses, with BP Plc tumbling 4.5 percent after slowing the pace of share buybacks.

Lender HSBC soared nearly 5 percent after tripling its quarterly profit.

Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo gained about 1 percent on news its chief executive Jim North will step down after nine years with the company.

Restaurant Group jumped 12.3 percent after saying its performance for the first fourth months of 2023 continued to be very encouraging.

Subsea-equipment rental group Ashtead rallied 2.2 percent on share buyback news.