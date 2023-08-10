FTSE 100 Little Changed Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Thursday ahead of U.S. CPI data that might offer clues on whether the Fed pauses, pivots or marches upwards with rates.

Markets are positioning for a slight increase in the headline rate but a decline in the core rate of inflation.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,594 after rising 0.8 percent the previous day.

Property investor and developer Derwent London was little changed after it swung to a pre-tax loss in the first half on higher costs but backed guidance. Gambling firm Entain lost 2 percent after it swung to a pre-tax loss of GBP502.5 million, from profit of GBP28.1 million.

Housebuilder Persimmon rallied nearly 4 percent after it forecast annual profit in line with expectations.

Mining giant Antofagasta added 1.2 percent after reporting decent first-half growth and raising shareholder payouts.