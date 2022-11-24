|
24.11.2022 10:29:23
FTSE 100 Little Changed As Dr Martens Warns On Margins
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Thursday, as oil extended overnight losses and bootmaker Dr Martens warned of weaker trading environment ahead of the busy Christmas season.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,467 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.
Dr Martens slumped over 18 percent after warning on margins.
BP Plc and Shell were moving lower as oil prices dropped on easing fears of a supply disruption.
Media reports suggest that the Group of Seven nations are seeking a price cap on Russian oil in the range of $65-70 a barrel, well above the former Soviet Union's cost of production.
Home improvement retailer Kingfisher fell nearly 2 percent after cutting its annual profit guidance.
Miner Anglo American rose about 1 percent after signing a pact with Aurubis to develop a copper product offering to provide assurance around the way copper is mined, processed, transported and brought to market.
Model train maker Hornby dropped 2.3 percent after widening its first-half loss.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzter Wall Street-Handel: US-Börsen vor stabilem Start -- ATX an Nulllinie -- DAX weitgehend unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen am Freitag vorbörslich kaum. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigt sich unterdessen ebenfalls impulslos. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.