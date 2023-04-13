13.04.2023 11:28:29

FTSE 100 Little Changed As Economy Stagnates In February

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Thursday after data showed Britain's economy stagnated in February as a result of strikes by public workers.

Some index heavyweights went ex-dividend, further weighing on the market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 2 points at 7,822 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Lender Lloyds tumbled 3.2 percent and packaging firm Smurfit Kappa Group shed 2.4 percent on going ex-dividend.

Grocer Tesco rallied 2.3 percent after reporting a jump in annual sales.

High technology products group Oxford Instruments soared 5.5 percent after saying it was trading ahead of expectations for the full year.

Imperial Brands fell over 2 percent. The cigarette maker expects a drop in first-half revenue due to its exit from Russia.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

