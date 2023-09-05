FTSE 100 Little Changed As Growth Worries Return To Fore

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday, as weak data from China and the euro zone revived investor concerns about slowing global growth.

Closer home, the U.K. services PMI dropped to 49.50 from 51.50 in July, marking the lowest reading since January.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7.452.33 after losing 0.2 percent on Monday.

Celadon Pharma jumped 7 percent after the cannabis-based pharma signed a deal to sell its cannabis product with a second U.K. pharmaceutical company customer.

Headlam, a floorcoverings distributor, added 1.6 percent after reporting higher first-half revenue and backing its FY view.

Mining giant Rio Tinto edged up half a percent after appointing Jerome Pecresse as its Aluminium business Chief Executive.

Equipment rental firm Ashtead fell 2.5 percent after lowering its U.K. rental revenue outlook.