FTSE 100 Little Changed As Investors Await Inflation Data, BoE Meeting

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday after survey data from property market website Rightmove showed asking prices for British homes coming to the market were flat this month.

Separately, the Make UK Q2 Manufacturing Outlook Survey revealed that output and orders at the U.K.'s manufacturers have picked up in Q2 ahead of the forthcoming election.

Investors eye a key U.K. inflation reading and the latest policy announcement from the Bank of England later this week for further direction.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 8,145 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.

In corporate news, Ascential shares jumped 2 percent. The company focused on exhibitions, festivals, and information services, confirmed that full-year trading is in line with its expectations.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher edged up slightly after announcing the appointment of Bhavesh Mistry as its Chief Financial Officer. Mistry is currently the CFO of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L), a real estate investment trust.

