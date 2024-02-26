FTSE 100 Little Changed As Miners Drag

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were subdued on Monday as weak copper prices weighed on the metal sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,699 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday. Miners Anglo American and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent.

Biopharma giant AstraZeneca rose 1.3 percent after receiving approval from European regulators for its blood-disorder drug Voydeya.

Likewise, GSK edged up 0.6 percent after announcing positive headline results from EAGLE-1 phase III trial for gepotidacin, a potential first-in-class oral antibiotic.

Bunzl slumped nearly 5 percent. The distribution and outsourcing company said it had signed an agreement to acquire Nisbets in the U.K. and Pamark in Finland.

Homebuilders Persimmon fell almost 2 percent and Barratt Developments shed half a percent following the antitrust watchdog's investigation into the sector.