FTSE 100 Little Changed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were little changed in choppy trade Wednesday as the Russia-Ukraine peace talks continued in Istanbul.

The United States said it believes the withdrawal of Russian troops around Kyiv and Chernigiv is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal.

Meanwhile, U.K. shop prices increased at the fastest pace in more than a decade in March, data released by the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today.

The shop price index advanced 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, following a 1.8 percent rise in February. This was the fastest increase since September 2011. Non-food prices were up 1.5 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,539 after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Miners rallied, with Anglo American and Glencore gaining around 3 percent each.

Banks fell, with Barclays and Lloyds Bank losing 1.8 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Savannah Resources, a lithium development company, rose over 1 percent after it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Swiss technology major ABB Ltd.