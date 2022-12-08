08.12.2022 10:31:02

FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K stocks were subdued on Thursday as cigarette maker British American Tobacco warned of rising costs and a survey showed signs that demand for staff and pay growth eased in November.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,485 after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Hargreaves Lansdown edged up slightly after announcing the appointment of Dan Olley as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Chris Hill.

British American Tobacco tumbled almost 3 percent after it forecast revenue growth between 2 percent and 4 percent at constant currency rates for the year ending December 31.

Frasers plunged 7 percent despite posting a jump in sales and profits for the past six months.

DS Smith gained 1 percent after raising dividend and sounding upbeat on its annual performance.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Freitagshandel nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex anzieht. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen