FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K stocks were subdued on Thursday as cigarette maker British American Tobacco warned of rising costs and a survey showed signs that demand for staff and pay growth eased in November.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,485 after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Hargreaves Lansdown edged up slightly after announcing the appointment of Dan Olley as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Chris Hill.

British American Tobacco tumbled almost 3 percent after it forecast revenue growth between 2 percent and 4 percent at constant currency rates for the year ending December 31.

Frasers plunged 7 percent despite posting a jump in sales and profits for the past six months.

DS Smith gained 1 percent after raising dividend and sounding upbeat on its annual performance.