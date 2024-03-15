|
15.03.2024 10:12:03
FTSE 100 Little Changed In Lackluster Trade; Vodafone Shares Up Over 4%
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded slightly lower on Friday as hotter-than-expected U.S. core CPI and PPI readings dashed hopes for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down marginally at 7,741 after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.
Vodafone Group shares jumped 4.3 percent. The telecom major announced a binding agreement to sell Vodafone Italy to telecom service provider Swisscom AG for an enterprise value of 8 billion euros.
Housebuilder Berkeley Group was marginally higher after backing its annual pre-tax profit guidance.
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust added nearly 2 percent. The company said its Board has now decided to make available at least £1 billion to purchase its shares over the next two years.
Thermal processing expert Bodycote soared 5 percent after posting a rise in profits and commencing a £60m share buyback program.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.