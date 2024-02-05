05.02.2024 10:38:40

FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing marginal gains on Monday after ONS figures suggested that Britain's unemployment rate was much lower than initial estimates at the end of last year.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 10 points, or 0.1 percent, at 7,625 after ending with a negative bias on Friday.

In corporate news, Porvair, a filtration and environmental technology company, added 1.6 percent after reporting improved FY23 earnings and lifting dividend.

CMC Markets soared 13 percent after an announcement that the online trading platform is cutting 200 jobs to save on costs.

Vodafone fell about 1 percent despite the telecommunications company surpassing sales expectations in the third fiscal quarter.

Lloyds Bank fell 2.2 percent after the Financial Times reported that Iran evaded sanctions and was able to covertly move money around the world using accounts at two of the U.K.'s biggest banks.

