FTSE 100 Modestly Higher As Factories Return To Growth

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Monday after a survey by S&P Global showed manufacturing in the U.K. increased to 51.2 in May, up from April's 49.1 and marking the highest reading since July 2022.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 29 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,304 after rising half a percent on Friday.

In corporate news, drug maker GSK plunged 9.2 percent after a state court in Delaware found legitimate evidence that links its Zantac heartburn drug to cancer, allowing more than 70,000 lawsuits over these cases.

Sirius Real Estate added 1.8 percent. The owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the U.K. has announced a higher FFO for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Cerillion, a provider of billing, charging and customer management systems to the telecoms industry, rose 1.3 percent after announcing a project with Virgin Media Ireland.