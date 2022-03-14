FTSE 100 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday, though the upside remained limited ahead of a fourth round of Russian-Ukraine talks and a slew of central bank meetings.

The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,178 after rising 0.8 percent on Friday.

AstraZeneca shares rose over 1 percent. The pharmaceutical company said its cancer drug Lynparza, developed along with Merck has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of early stage breast cancer.

Bodycote added nearly 2 percent. The thermal processing services provider Bodycote said that it had made "good progress" in 2021, with both revenues and profits growing throughout the year.

Mining giant Rio Tinto tumbled 3.7 percent after it proposed to buy the 49 percent of Canada's Turquoise Hill.

Insurer Phoenix Group gained 1.8 percent after it announced record financial results for 2021.

Luxury sports car maker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings rallied 3.6 percent. The company confirmed that Doug Lafferty will join the Group as new CFO on May 1, to replace Kenneth Gregor.