FTSE 100 Modestly Higher; Defence Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market is modestly higher on Monday, supported by gains in shares of defence and financial companies. In addition to tracking the developments on the geopolitical and trade front, investors are also reacting to some corporate news.

Defence stocks are in demand due to geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that there appears no prospect of peace in Ukraine.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32.23 points or 0.34% at 9,386.80 nearly half an hour past noon.

Among the prominent gainers, Babcock International is up 3%, Airtel Africa is advancing 2.5%, Prudential is climbing up 2.3% and St. James's Place is up 2.1%.

Rolls-Royce Holding, Smiths Group, BAE Systems and Endeavour Mining are gaining 1.3 to 2%. Weir Group, Melrose Industries, IMI, Whitbread, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Informa and Shell are also up with strong gains.

Pearson is down 2.5%. Persimmon, WPP, Barratt Redrow, Metlen Energy & Metals, Easyjet, United Utilities Group, Mondi and Berkeley Group Holdings are down 1 to 2%.

