FTSE 100 Moves In Tight Range In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved in a very narrow range Friday morning with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of triggers.

Expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December, and signs of a Ukraine peace deal help underpin sentiment.

The FTSE 100, moving between 9,697.21 and 9,719.41, was up 9.22 points or 0.1% at 9,703.15 about a quarter before noon.

Weir Group gained 2%. IMI, Pershing Square Holdings, EasyJet and Polar Capital Technology Trust moved up 1 to 1.25%.

Rolls-Royce Holdings gained nearly 1%, while RightMove, Rentokil Initial, Smiths Group, Informa, Rightmove, BP, British American Tobacco and Rio Tinto advanced 0.7 to 0.9%.

Whitbread slid nearly 5%. Bluberry drifted down 2.3%, while Babcock International and Games Workshop lost 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Limited showed UK car production fell 23.8% year-on-year in October to 59,010 units, the lowest October output since 1952. The sharp drop was due to the cyberattack in late August on Jaguar Land Rover, the largest carmaker.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

