FTSE 100 Moves Past 10,000 Mark To New Record High

(RTTNews) - U.K. stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 moved past the 10,000 mark for the first ever time in history thanks to strong buying in defense, mining and energy sectors Friday morning.

The FTSE 100, which notched up a gain of nearly 22% in Year 2025, has begun the new year on a fairly strong note.

At 9,970.70, the index was up 40.00 points or 0.4% at 9,971.38 nearly an hour before noon. The index touche a new record high of 10,051.90 earlier this morning.

Fresnillo gained 2.7%. Glencore moved up 1.6%, while Anglo American Plc advanced 1%. Antofagasta and Rio Tinto posted moderate gains.

Rolls-Royce Holdings climbed more than 2.5%. Babcock International moved up 1.8% and BP gained about 1.7%. IAG, Entain, SSE, HSBC Holdings, BAE Systems, Burberry Group and JD Sports Fashion gained 1.3 to 1.6%.

Shell, Standard Chartered, Lloyds Banking Group, Vodafone Group, Centrica, Pershing Square Holdings, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Croda International, Prudential and Polar Capital Technology Trust also posted notable gains.

Auto Trader Group, British Land, DCC, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Convatec Group, Bunzl British American Tobacco, Endeavour Mining and Rightmove lost 1 to 1.7%.

Data from the Nationwide Building Society showed UK house prices grew at the slowest pace since April 2024 largely due to the high base effects. House prices posted an annual growth of 0.6% in December, which was weaker than the 1.8% rise in November. Prices were expected to climb 1.2%.

On a monthly basis, house prices dropped 0.4%, in contrast to the 0.3% increase seen in November. In the fourth quarter, average house prices grew 0.7% sequentially and advanced 1.7% from the same period last year.

The S&P Global UK Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.6 in November from 50.2 in the previous month, revised downward from the preliminary estimate of 51.2, but remaining ahead of the initial market expectations of 50.4.