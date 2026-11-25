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25.11.2026 13:41:47
FTSE 100 Pares Early Gains
(RTTNews) - The UK market's benchmark index FTSE 100 pared early gains and was down slightly a little past noon on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in mining and bank stocks. FMCG stocks found good support.
Possibility of tariff hikes by the United States, and uncertainty about the sustainability of returns on investments on AI infrastructure rendered the mood cautious.
The FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,545.52 earlier in the session, was down 10.94 points or 0.1% at 10,456.13 about half an hour past noon.
Imperial Brands gained about 3.7%. Burberry Group and 3i Group moved up 2.75% and 2.5%, respectively.
Kingfisher, Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser, Airtel Africa, British American Tobacco, Bunzl and Howden Joinery Group were up 1.5%-1.8%.
Haleon, Tritax Big Box REIT, LondonMetric Property, Diageo, Experian, GSK, Next and Whitbread gained 1%-1.4%.
Computacenter shed about 3.7%. Standard Chartered, Endeavour Mining, AutoTrader Group, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Metlen Energy & Metals, Polar Capital Technology Trust and Lion Finance lost 2%-3%.
Fresnillo, Ithaca Energy, Marks & Spencer, Antofagasta, Vodafone Group, Anglo American Plc, Investex, BT Group, Glencore and Barclays drifted down 1%-2%.
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