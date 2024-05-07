FTSE 100 Rallies As House Prices Hold Steady In April

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rallied on Tuesday, touching a record high as talks to secure a ceasefire in Gaza continued.

Investors cheered data from the mortgage lender Halifax showing that house prices in the U.K. were steady in April after falling in March.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 86 points, or 1.1 percent, at 8,299 as trading resumed after a bank holiday on Monday.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments jumped 1.2 percent and Persimmon added 1.6 percent. Ferrexpo jumped 3 percent. The Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine issued an update on proceedings against its Ukrainian subsidiary Ferrexpo Poltava Mining.

The company said it has decided to make a partial payment of the bail approved by the Kyiv Court of Appeal on April 29 for Viktor Lotous, the General Director and Chair of the FPM Management Board, in connection with royalty related investigation.

Office-space provider IWG was marginally lower after reporting flat revenue for first quarter of 2024.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc dropped half a percent after first-quarter profit missed estimates.