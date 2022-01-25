FTSE 100 Rebounds In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rebounded on Tuesday after falling sharply in the previous session on concerns about Fed tightening and the situation around Ukraine.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget balance posted its fourth biggest December shortfall on record, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed earlier today.

Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks declined by GBP 7.6 billion from the previous year to GBP 16.8 billion in December. However, this was the fourth-highest December borrowing since records began in 1993.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 35 points, or half a percent, at 7,332 after declining 2.6 percent on Monday.

TI Fluid Systems rose about half a percent. The automotive parts maker said in a trading update that it expects 2.95 billion euros in revenue for the full year, saying the financial performance was robust.

Capricorn Energy soared 6.6 percent. In its update on its operations and trading performance, the oil & gas exploration and development company said it is very encouraged by the initial operating performance of its newly acquired Western Desert Assets in Egypt.

Brewing operation company Marston advanced 1.3 percent after issuing a trading update for the 16-week period to 12 January 2022.