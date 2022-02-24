FTSE 100 Retreats On Ukraine Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks tumbled on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought Europe to the brink of its biggest military conflict since World War II.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 188 points, or 2.5 percent, to 7,309 after ending flat with a positive bias on Wednesday.

Aerospace company Rolls Royce plunged almost 15 percent on news its chief executive officer Warren East will step down at the end of this year.

Lloyds Banking Group lost 9 percent after its pretax profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 came in below market expectations.

BP Plc lost 5.4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell was down about 1 percent despite Brent prices breaching $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 after Russia's attacks across Ukraine.

Miner Anglo American gained 2 percent after it delivered record profit and cash returns.

Similarly, Grafton Group added 0.7 percent after the building materials distributor and DIY retailer reported a strong set of results.