30.06.2026 12:42:02

FTSE 100 Rises 1.1%, Led By Strong Gains In Mining Stocks

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market gained significant ground in positive territory on Tuesday, led by strong gains in the mining sector. Renewed optimism surrounding Artificial Intelligence, and expectations of a solution to the Middle East crisis contribute to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 117.22 points or 1.11% at 10,601.44 a little while ago.

Miners Antofagasta and Anglo American Plc gained 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively. Glencore climbed 2.5% and Rio Tinto moved up 2.2%, while Endeavour Mining gained 0.6%.

St. James's Place, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Scottish Mortgage, Lion Finance, Babcock International, Sainsbury (J), Spirax Group, Llodys Banking Group, Melrose Industries, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Diploma, Halma, Natwest Group and Croda International, Aberdeen Group and BAE Systems also moved up sharply.

Burberry Group, Persimmon, Barratt Redrow, Vodafone Group, Entain, Diageo and BT Group shed 1%-1.7%.

Final data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy expanded as initially estimated in the first quarter, growing 0.6% sequentially, following a revised 0.1% expansion seen in the fourth quarter. Increased services activity contributed to the expansion.

The production-side of GDP showed that output increased in all three sectors, with the largest contribution from the services activity, which advanced 0.8%. Industrial production climbed 0.2% and construction grew 0.2%.

On the expenditure-side, household spending moved up 0.6% and government spending gained 1.3%.

In 2025, GDP increased 1.3%, which was revised down from 1.4%. This followed an unrevised growth of 1% in 2024.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX weit im Plus -- DAX zieht an -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen