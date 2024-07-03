Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 11:24:41

FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of Elections; Miners Outperform

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to the July 4 election, which could see a possible end to 14 years of Conservative government.

The Labour Party is set to grab 484 out of the total 650 seats in the Parliament, a pre-poll company Survation projected.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 49 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,170 after falling 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

Higher copper prices boosted mining stocks, with Antofagasta and Glencore both rising around 2 percent.

Retailer JD Sports fell nearly 2 percent after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equalweight".

Topps Tiles tumbled 3.3 percent after the tile retailer reported a sales drop in its third quarter.

Technology company Johnson Matthey rallied 2.6 percent after launching a share buyback program.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen zu -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Donnerstag Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen