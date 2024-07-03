FTSE 100 Rises Ahead Of Elections; Miners Outperform

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Wednesday as focus shifted to the July 4 election, which could see a possible end to 14 years of Conservative government.

The Labour Party is set to grab 484 out of the total 650 seats in the Parliament, a pre-poll company Survation projected.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 49 points, or 0.6 percent, at 8,170 after falling 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

Higher copper prices boosted mining stocks, with Antofagasta and Glencore both rising around 2 percent.

Retailer JD Sports fell nearly 2 percent after Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equalweight".

Topps Tiles tumbled 3.3 percent after the tile retailer reported a sales drop in its third quarter.

Technology company Johnson Matthey rallied 2.6 percent after launching a share buyback program.