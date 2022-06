FTSE 100 Rises As Energy Stocks Rally

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Tuesday, with energy stocks rallying as Brent crude futures jumped above $123 a barrel to reach a two-month high after EU's Russian oil ban.

Markets gave up some earlier gains after Eurostat data showed prices in the euro zone hit a record high for the seventh month in a row in May.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent at 7,624 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Monday.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc advanced 1.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 1.5 percent. Miners also traded higher, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore rising between half a percent and 1.6 percent.

Consumer goods giant Unilever soared 6.5 percent after it named billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz to its board.