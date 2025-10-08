FTSE 100 Rises As Miners, Bank Stocks Post Strong Gains

(RTTNews) - The U.K. market's benchmark FTSE 100 is up firmly on Wednesday with stocks from mining sector turning in a fine performance thanks to rising gold prices. Bank stocks are among the other prominent gainers.

The FTSE 100 was up 74.23 points or 0.78% at 9,557.81 at noon.

Antofagasta is rising 3.2%. Endeavour Mining is up 2.3%, while Fresnillo and Anglo American Plc are gaining 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Rio Tinto is up 1%.

Lloyds Banking Group is up 2.5%. The bank announced that it is assessing the FCA's motor finance redress scheme.

Natwest Group is rising 1.8%, Standard Chartered is advancing 1.7%, and Barclays Group is up 1.3%.

Experian, Marks & Spencer, Pearson, Metlen Energy & Metals, The Sage Group, St. James's Place, BT Group and AstraZeneca are among the other impressive gainers.

ICG is down 3.7%. Spirax Group is declining by about 2.6% and Segro is down 1.9%. LondonMetric Property, Croda International and Barratt Redrow are down 1 to 1.5%.

Bunzl is down by about 1.1% after saying it has completed two new acquisitions in Ireland and Spain.